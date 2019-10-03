October 3rd, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! We has been another overcast day with
temperatures dropping into the upper 60’s and low 70 ‘s. Tonight we
will watch for more possible thunderstorms to return to the region but
thankfully no severe weather is expected at this time. The only threat
will be flooding so remember turn around, don’t drown. Furthermore,
now that the cold front has cleared the region, temperatures will
slowly climb back into the low to mid-80’s by Saturday with another
welcomed cool down for the start of next week!
Storm chances will
continue to diminish each day with sunshine finally returning over the
weekend and through the middle of next week. Make sure to keep an
umbrella handy and to remember that if thunder roars, go indoors.
Also, don’t forget to bring your pets indoors during stormy weather!