October 3rd, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! We has been another overcast day with

temperatures dropping into the upper 60’s and low 70 ‘s. Tonight we

will watch for more possible thunderstorms to return to the region but

thankfully no severe weather is expected at this time. The only threat

will be flooding so remember turn around, don’t drown. Furthermore,

now that the cold front has cleared the region, temperatures will

slowly climb back into the low to mid-80’s by Saturday with another

welcomed cool down for the start of next week!

Storm chances will

continue to diminish each day with sunshine finally returning over the

weekend and through the middle of next week. Make sure to keep an

umbrella handy and to remember that if thunder roars, go indoors.

Also, don’t forget to bring your pets indoors during stormy weather!