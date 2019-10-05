October 5, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Saturday to you all! Congrats to our Texas Tech football team on their win over Oklahoma today! If you were out at all today, I am sure you noticed it was definitely a warm one. However, we did get our first push of cooler air. The cold front did march through without much fanfare, besides a slight shift in wind direction. Highs were still in the mid 80s for much of the South Plains today. That will be changing, as we get another, stronger reinforcing shot of cool air tomorrow. This next cold front is expected to come through tomorrow afternoon, and unlike the one from today, you will definitely notice this one. Winds will kick up drastically behind the front making for a blustery end to the weekend. Cooler air will continue to usher in overnight, allowing for lows to dip into the mid 40s area wide.

On Monday, expect a picture perfect Autumn day with highs in the upper 60s and clear skies. We will briefly warm up mid-week, before yet another cold front approaches on Thursday. This front will bring some of the coolest temperatures of the season thus far with highs near 60 degrees on Friday and lows in the upper 30s!