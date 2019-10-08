October 8th, 2019 Evening Weather

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny & cool. High 78.Tonight: Storms arriving late. Low 62.Tomorrow: Warming up. Partly cloudy. High 88.

Off to another chilly start this morning as temperatures are into the 40s & 50s. Though yesterday was chilly to start, today won't be as cool as it was yesterday. High pressure is beginning to take control allowing for temperatures this afternoon to rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Today will remain dry, but our next shot for rain will arrive late tonight.

A quick moving system starting off in New Mexico will continue to sweep east bringing some showers and storms to the South Plains after 10 PM. This activity will continue into the overnight hours. Most of it should be out by the time you wake up tomorrow morning, though, an stray shower cannot be ruled out.

Tomorrow will be warmer as high temperatures will top out into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Despite the summer-like weather tomorrow, big changes are on the way by the end of this week. A strong cold front will bring our coldest air of the season as high temperatures plummet into the 50s and lows crash into the 30s.