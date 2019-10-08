October 8th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and mild day across the South Plains with temperatures sitting in the upper 70’s. We will watch for a few storms to push across the region late tonight into early tomorrow, but thankfully nothing severe is expected. Despite this rain chance, temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 80’s and low 90’s tomorrow with abundant sunshine throughout much of the day. This will remain the trend all week long, but as we transition into the second half of the work week, temperatures will plummet yet again, bringing the possibility of a few freezing temperatures across the South Plains.