October 8th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with highs sitting back above average in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. These warm conditions are expected to continue throughout the rest of the work week and the weekend. Sunshine will continue to be abundant and we are expecting mostly dry conditions so it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and still don’t forget about your pets outdoors! Furthermore, burning is not recommended over the next few days due to our dry and sunny conditions so please be cautious while barbecuing and make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly if you are a smoker. Windy conditions will return Sunday afternoon into Monday morning as our next cold front pushes through, but sadly we will continue to stay dry.