October 8th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Out of all the recent warm days we’ve seen, yesterday really felt like a summer afternoon. The air was very dry and the wind was calm. That calm wind is the reason why it really felt warmer. The sunshine just baked us and it brought back the feeling of the dog days we had this summer. Well, summer is still here and will be here until at least Sunday. This afternoon will once again be sunny and dry, with increasing wind. That wind will be sustained at 10-15 mph, with some gusts reaching 25 mph at times. The high temperature will be 90°. The average high is 78°. As we approach the middle of October, the weather doesn’t want to comply with what the calendar says. Friday afternoon is going to stay sunny and dry. The wind tomorrow will be at 10-15 mph, with some gusts reaching 20 mph. Expect the high to reach 94°. The record high for October 9 is 98°, set in 1965 and the average high for tomorrow is 77°.

