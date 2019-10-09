October 9, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across the South Plains with temperatures moving in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. We will watch for a few storms to push across the region late tonight into early tomorrow morning with the far Eastern South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category for strong to potentially severe storms. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and flooding will be the biggest risks so make sure to stay weather aware! Abundant sunshine will return tomorrow and this will remain the trend through the beginning of next week, but beginning on Friday, temperatures will plummet yet again, bringing the possibility of a few freezing temperatures across the South Plains so make sure to bring your pets and potted plants indoors and to turn your sprinklers off.