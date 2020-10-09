October 9th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Summer 2020 is really pushing the Autumn weather away. We did see highs in the upper 80s on Thursday, but things will be heating up as we move into the weekend. Today is still looking to be sunny and dry, with no clouds at all. Wind will be at 10-15 mph from south-southwest, helping to pump in the warm, dry conditions. The high temperature will reach 93° today, which would tie the record high set back in 1965. The average high for today is 77°. The air is going to be much warmer for Saturday. You know it will be sunny and dry…still not going to see clouds on Saturday. Lubbock will see the high reach 96° which would break the record high of 93° set in 1965. So find a way to stay cool over the weekend.

