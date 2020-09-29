October’s Two Full Moons

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, the full moon shines surrounded by clouds in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany. Future moon explorers will face ultrahazardous radiation levels. That’s the conclusion of a new study published by Chinese and German scientists Friday, Sept. 25. The researchers say astronauts on the moon will be bombarded with two to three times more radiation than astronauts currently circling Earth aboard the International Space Station.(AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley informs us on October’s Harvest and Hunter’s moon.

Have you ever heard of the saying ‘once in a blue moon?’ Well, this month, we will see a blue moon! A blue moon is a full moon that is the second occurring full moon within a calendar month! In October, our two full moons will occur on October 1st and October 31st. These moons are known as the Harvest Moon and the Hunter’s Moon.

The Harvest Moon will occur on Thursday, October 1st. The name of the moon comes from the coinciding time of the Fall Equinox. Fall is considered to be a time of harvest, so the full moon that occurs closest to the Equinox, which occurred on September 22nd, is dubbed the Harvest Moon!

The Hunter’s Moon will occur on Saturday, October 31st. This will make for an even spookier Halloween this year! The Hunter’s Moon get’s its name from wild game. During this time of year, animals are typically fattening up for winter. Hunter’s usually try and stock up on meat from wild game during this particular time in order to prepare for the approaching cold season!

It is very on brand for 2020 to have a full moon on the night of Halloween. Happy spooky season!