LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for September 15th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered severe storms. Low of 60°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Morning storms. High of 80°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Severe storms are likely around the region this evening, lingering into the morning hours on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for shaded counties below through 2 AM CDT Saturday morning.

Storms will be possible through 8 AM Saturday morning. Strongest storms will produce 70 MPH wind gusts, hail near 2″ in diameter, and localized heavy rainfall. Although it isn’t our main concern, we will be watching for the potential of an isolated tornado. Localized rain amounts of 2-3″ will result in flooding. Remember to turn around, don’t drown if you come across a flooded roadway. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

