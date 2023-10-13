LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for October 13th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Chilly. Low of 40°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 68°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.

A Freeze Warning has been issued for Bailey and Parmer counties from 3-10 AM CDT Saturday morning. Be sure to bring in pets and plants sensitive to these cooler temperatures. Make sure any exposed water pipes are properly wrapped and insulated, too.

Freeze Warnings valid for Saturday, October 14th, 2023.

Lows tonight will be the coolest they’ve been so far this season. Lows will vary anywhere from the upper 20s and lower 30s over the northwestern South Plains, to the upper 40s over southeastern areas. Winds will be out of the northeast around 8-12 MPH under a mostly clear sky.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Saturday Morning, October 14th, 2023.

Short Term:

Saturday through Monday will be seasonably cool, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Lows will remain in the 30s to low 50s. Warmest temperatures will remain over eastern areas, with western areas remaining the coolest. Winds will be east-southeasterly each day, with sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH expected. We will keep a mostly sunny to completely clear sky around the KLBK viewing area each day.

3-Day Forecast Valid October 13th, 2023.

Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday, October 14:

Texas is one of eight states that will get the best view of the upcoming annular solar eclipse on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Lubbock and the South Plains region is located in a great position as the path of the eclipse will take it over southeastern New Mexico, the far southwestern South Plains and the Permian Basin. According to information on the NASA website, the eclipse will begin at 10:17 AM CDT, reach maximum at 11:44 AM CDT and end at 1:19 PM CDT as viewed from Lubbock. The total duration will be three hours and two minutes for the Lubbock area. Totality will reach a maximum of 93.4% at the peak of the event at 11:44 AM CDT for the Lubbock area. A few clouds could partially block portions of the eclipse in eastern New Mexico.

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Path & Percent Totality (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023) 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Path (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023) 2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Times (Valid: Saturday, October 14, 2023)

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will begin to warm as we head into the work week next week. 70s and 80s become more prominent for Tuesday and Wednesday. As we head into Thursday, our next cold front looks to move into the region. This will drop our highs back into the 60s and 70s for next Thursday and Friday. We will remain dry Monday and Tuesday, with a few showers returning late Wednesday into Thursday due to our cold front. It doesn’t look like we’ll see a lot of rain as of now, but we will continue to monitor trends closely. Eastern areas will have the greatest potential to see any rainfall. Winds will be southerly Tuesday, before shifting back to the north behind the cold front from Wednesday through Friday. Sustained speeds of 10-20 MPH can be expected each day.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid October 13th, 2023.

As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/. Be sure to also download the new and improved Everything Lubbock Weather app, available for free in the Google Play Store and App store.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, October 13th:

Sunrise: 7:50 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:16 PM CDT

Average High: 77°

Record High: 92° (1989 & 1992)

Average Low: 49°

Record Low: 28° (1969)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx