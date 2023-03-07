LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for March 7th, 2023.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Low of 43°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. High of 58°. Winds E 12-18 MPH.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted southeastern portions of the KLBK viewing area for a marginal risk for severe storms this evening into the overnight hours. Our main concern will be with the possibility of isolated large hail events up to half dollar sized (1.25″ in diameter). Areas along and east of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor will have the highest likelihood of seeing any measurable rainfall. Temperatures will cool into the mid 30s to upper 40s by sunrise Wednesday, with winds out of the east around 5-10 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky.

Isolated showers will remain possible on Wednesday, with the highest likelihood remaining off the Caprock over the southern Rolling Plains. Temperatures will warm into the 50s to mid 60s, with warmest temperatures remaining over southwestern areas. Winds will be out of the east for most, with gusts as high as 25-30 MPH. A few strong storms will be possible over the Rolling Plains later in the evening. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be mild, as temperatures settle in the upper 30s to low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Thursday will be cloudy and warm around the region, with highs peaking in the 70s for most. Winds will shift from the east to the northwest throughout the day, as gusts approach 25-30 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will be cooler, with lows falling into the low 30s to the upper 40s. Northwestern areas will fall below freezing, so be sure to bring in your pets and plants sensitive to the colder temperatures.

Temperatures will fall a few degrees on Friday, with temperatures only rebounding into the 60s and 70s. Winds throughout the day will shift from the east to the south, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH likely! We will see more sunshine around the region, with a mostly clear sky hanging around overnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 30s to mid 50s by Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

A warm and occasionally windy Saturday is expected around the region. Highs will be in the 80s with gusts as high as 35-40 MPH expected out of the west-southwest. We will cool down for Sunday as a weak cold front moves through the region. Highs in the 60s and 70s will be common Sunday, with highs falling into the 50s and 60s by Monday. Isolated showers are expected on Monday, before we dry out on Tuesday. High temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to low 70s Tuesday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will continue to range from the upper 20s to upper 40s each morning. Northwestern areas will fall close to freezing, so continue to bring in those pets and plants sensitive to freezing temps. DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM this Sunday. We will ‘spring’ forward 1 hour, giving us later sunrises and later sunsets. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 7th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, March 7th:

Sunrise: 7:08 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:49 PM CDT

Average High: 65°

Record High: 88° (2006)

Average Low: 36°

Record Low: 11° (1996)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx