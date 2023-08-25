LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for August 25th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 71°. Winds S→NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 99°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

A partly cloudy sky is expected around the region tonight, with clouds increasing from north to south. Lows will range from the mid 60s to the mid 70s, with winds shifting from south to northwest around 8-12 MPH.

Saturday will be warm despite a weak cold front moving into the region. Highs will range from 92°-105° under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. Showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, mainly over the northern half of the region. Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, showers and storms will remain possible over northern areas as lows bottom out in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Showers and storms will increase in coverage on Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Highs will be a few degrees cooler, ranging from the upper 80s to upper 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north around 12-18 MPH. Showers and storms will produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds at times. No severe weather is expected at this time. Shower and storms will continue into the overnight hours, as temperatures bottom out in the low 60s to low 70s.

Monday will be noticeably cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 70s over northern areas, to the low 90s over southern zones. Showers and storms will continue on and off, with western areas having the highest likelihood of seeing rainfall. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH throughout the day under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storms continue Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows will cool into the upper 50s to low 70s. By sunrise on Tuesday, some areas will have picked up over 1″ of rainfall since Saturday. This appears to be most likely for those west of Highway 385.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 25th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, August 25th:

Sunrise: 7:16 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:22 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 105° (1936)

Average Low: 66°

Record Low: 54° (1938 and 1962)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx