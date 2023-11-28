LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday night weather update for November 28th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 33°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 61°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Another chilly night is in store for the region tonight. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s to upper 30s, with the northwestern half of the region falling below freezing. Be sure to bring in your pets and plants sensitive to the freezing temperatures.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Wednesday Morning, November 29th, 2023.

Short Term:

Wednesday will feature times of clouds and sunshine. Highs will peak in the mid 50s to low 60s, with winds out of the south-southwest around 10-15 MPH. Clouds will hang around Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Showers will return to the region late Thursday morning, lingering through the evening hours. Northern areas have the highest likelihood of seeing these isolated showers. Rainfall amounts will remain below 0.25″ for most, with a majority of locations that actually see rain only receiving 0.10″-0.20″. A few snowflakes may mix in over portions of Curry, Parmer, and Bailey counties, but no icy accumulations or icy roadways are expected. We will clear out and dry up overnight, as lows fall back below freezing for most of the region. Friday will be noticeably colder, with highs around the region varying from the Upper 40s to mid 50s. We will stay dry for our Friday, with a partly cloudy sky around the region.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 28th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Warmer and breezy conditions return this weekend. Highs will peak in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will mainly be out of the west, with sustained speeds of 15-25 MPH possible. We will stay in the 60s for highs Monday and Tuesday, with Monday being the warmest day within the extended forecast period. Some areas may even reach the low 70s! Morning lows will remain in the upper 20s to upper 30s around the region, so it’ll be best if you continue to bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to the colder temperatures.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 28th 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, November 28th:

Sunrise: 7:31 AM CST

Sunset: 5:39 PM CST

Average High: 59°

Record High: 83° (1949)

Average Low: 32°

Record Low: 5° (1976)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

