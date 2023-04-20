LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for April 20th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 39°. Winds S→N 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 71°. Winds N→S 15-20 MPH.

A chilly night is in store for the South Plains tonight! Lows will fall into the low 30s over northwestern areas, with southeastern zones tumbling into the upper 40s to low 50s. We will see a few clouds around the region by sunrise on Friday, with winds shifting to the north around 8-12 MPH.

If you like the drier weather, you better get outside and enjoy Friday! Looks to be the last completely dry day we see around the region for roughly a week. Highs will peak in the 60s and 70s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds shifting from north to south throughout the day. Sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH are likely. Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly, as lows settle in the 30s and 40s.

Below average temperatures will hang around the region Saturday, as highs warm into the 60s and 70. Clouds will increase throughout the day, with a strong cold front moving in late in the day. Showers will begin to increase from south to north after 4 PM, with winds out of the east around 18-22 MPH. Isolated to scattered showers will remain overnight, as temperatures settle into the 30s and 40s.

We will be knocked back into winter on Sunday, as high temperatures struggle to warm into the 40s and 50s! Scattered to widespread showers and storms will increase cloud coverage and keep us well below average! Some areas will be more than 30 degrees below average for their high temperatures! Scattered showers and storms will hang around most of the day, with some locally heavy rainfall possible. A few showers will hang around overnight, as lows fall into the 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Rain chances remain in the forecast through early next week, with locally heavy rainfall possible. Event totals by Wednesday could very well exceed 1.00″-1.50″! Temperatures will remain mild across the region as well. Thankfully, no severe weather looks likely at this point in time! You can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: April 20th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, April 20th:

Sunrise: 7:11 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:22 PM CDT

Average High: 77°

Record High: 94° (2022)

Average Low: 47°

Record Low: 30° (1933)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx