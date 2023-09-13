LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for September 13th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. Patchy dense fog. Low of 61°. Winds ESE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Scattered storms. High of 74°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.

We are watching for the possibility of strong storms to move into portions of the area overnight tonight, resulting in locally heavy rainfall. Cooler temperatures and thick cloud coverage on Wednesday prevented any shower or storm activity from developing across most of the region. With abundant moisture available around the region, we do have the potential to see localized totals close to 1-2″ with the strongest storms overnight tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will range from the mid 50s to the upper 60s by sunrise on Thursday, with winds out of the east-southeast around 8-12 MPH. Please factor in extra time for your morning commute due to the possibility of continuing showers and storms, and also patchy dense fog. Visibility will be close to 0 at times for areas along the Texas-New Mexico state-line.

Morning showers and storms are most likely over central and eastern areas Thursday morning. By noon, most areas will start to see a break in the shower and storm activity. A mostly cloudy to completely cloudy sky is expected around the KLBK viewing area, with highs ranging in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds will be sustained out of the east-southeast around 10-15 MPH. Late day showers and storms will develop in central New Mexico, moving into the South Plains during the evening and overnight hours. Locally heavy downpours will be possible for some once again, but not everyone will see rain. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will linger overnight, as lows bottom out in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Same forecast, different day on Friday! Isolated morning showers and storms are likely across the area, with a break in rainfall activity expected by midday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be sustained out of the east around 12-18 MPH. Later in the day, we’ll be watching eastern New Mexico for additional shower and thunderstorm development. A few of these storms will have the potential to produce 60 MPH wind gusts and quarter sized hail (1″ in diameter). Locally heavy rainfall will also occur with the strongest storms. Have that umbrella handy if you plan on heading out to any area high school football games. Isolated showers and storms will remain overnight, as lows bottom out in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Saturday will start off with isolated showers around the region and patchy dense fog. We will see fog mix out by noon, with winds increasing ahead of a cold front. Winds will shift northeast during the afternoon hours as a cold front moves into the region. Highs will peak in the 70s to mid 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Texas Tech is taking on Tarleton State at The Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday around 6 PM. Around that time, showers and storms will be popping up around the region. Be sure to keep that in mind if you plan on tailgating or watching the game in person at The Jones. Isolated showers and storms will remain overnight, as lows settle in the low 50s to low 60s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 13th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, September 13th:

Sunrise: 7:29 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:57 PM CDT

Average High: 86°

Record High: 101° (1930)

Average Low: 61°

Record Low: 43° (1959)

