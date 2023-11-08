LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for November 8th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low of 42°. Winds NE 20-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cold with showers. High of 49°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Clouds increase as a cold front clears to our south. Winds will be breezy out of the northeast, with gusts as high as 35 MPH likely. Temperatures will settle into the 30s to upper 40s by sunrise on Thursday, with rain showers increasing from south to north.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Thursday Morning, November 9th, 2023.

Short Term:

Cold and dreary conditions hang around all day Thursday through midday Friday. Daytime temps will not escape the 40s to low 50s Thursday, with slightly warmer conditions expected Friday. Most of the shower activity will remain in eastern New Mexico Friday. We will dry out Saturday, with highs back in the 50s and 60s.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 8th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Mostly dry conditions hang around Sunday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Isolated showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday over southern areas. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-20 MPH each day.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 8th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, November 8th:

Sunrise: 7:12 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:49 PM CDT

Average High: 67°

Record High: 88° (2005)

Average Low: 39°

Record Low: 20° (1943)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

