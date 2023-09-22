LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday night weather update for September 22nd, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 69°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 98°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

A partly cloudy to mostly clear sky is expected around the region. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Lows will bottom out in the 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Saturday.

Fall officially begins at 1:50 AM CDT Saturday morning! Unfortunately, mother nature didn’t get the memo. We are forecasting highs near record levels during the afternoon hours, with temperatures peaking in the 90s to lower 100s! The current forecast calls for a high of 98°, which is also the record high for the date set back in 1926! We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest sustained around 15-20 MPH. Gusts as high as 30 MPH will be possible. A ‘cold’ front will move through the region later in the day, shifting winds to the northwest overnight. Lows will settle in the 50s and 60s by sunrise on Sunday.

Cooler temperatures return Sunday, with highs in the 80s and 90s across the region. We will see a sunny sky around the area, with winds out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will be seasonably warm, with lows in the 50s and 60s expected region-wide.

Monday looks to be a bit cooler, with highs a little closer to seasonal averages. Temperatures will peak in the 80s to low 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH. We will remain dry around the region, with a cool breeze making for a pleasant day around all of the KLBK viewing area. Monday night into Tuesday morning looks to be a little warm for this time of year, with lows in the 50s and 60s continuing.

Extended Forecast:

Rather benign weather conditions will continue around the region, with highs continuing in the 80s, and lows in the 50s and 60s. A few showers will be possible each afternoon, with the best chances occurring on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: September 22nd, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 22nd:

Sunrise: 7:34 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:47 PM CDT

Average High: 83°

Record High: 98° (1998)

Average Low: 58°

Record Low: 33° (1983)

Have a wonderful weekend, South Plains!

-Jacob

