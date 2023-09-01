LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update for September 1st, 2023.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 63°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 100°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Warmer temperatures hang around for the entirety of Friday Night Lights around the region this evening. Temperatures will begin to be noticeably cooler after midnight, eventually bottoming out in the low 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Saturday. Winds will be out of the southeast, with sustained speeds of 8-12 MPH expected.

Triple digit temperatures are expected to return to the Hub City on Saturday, with a forecast high of 100° in Lubbock. Region-wide temperatures will vary from 95°-105°, with warmest temperatures remaining off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. We will keep a sunny sky around the region, with sustained winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be comfortable, as lows range from the upper 50s over northwestern areas to the upper 60s to the southeast.

Record-highs will be in jeopardy around the area on Sunday. Lubbock’s current record is 101° and was set back in 2000. The current forecast calls for us to tie that record! We will see a mostly sunny sky around the forecast area, with temperatures peaking in the 95°-105° range once again. Winds will be sustained out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will be warmer around the region, as lows cool into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Labor Day will be hot, with highs continuing to approach record levels. The current forecast calls for Lubbock to set a new record high of 102°, breaking the old record of 101° set back in 2000. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the KLBK viewing area, with winds sustained out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Monday night into Tuesday morning will be much warmer and breezier. Temps will only fall into the upper 60s to upper 70s around sunrise.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 1st:

Sunrise: 7:21 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:13 PM CDT

Average High: 89°

Record High: 104° (2014)

Average Low: 65°

Record Low: 43° (1915)

Have a great holiday weekend, South Plains! Stay cool out there.

-Jacob

