LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday evening weather update for August 15th, 2023.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 69°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 102°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

Clouds will remain scattered overnight tonight. Lows will cool into the low 60s to low 70s by sunrise on Wednesday. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 10-15 MPH.

Wednesday will be warm and dry around the region. Daytime highs will return to the 90°-105° range, with hottest temperatures occurring off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or two will be possible in eastern New Mexico after 3 PM. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be warmer than previous night, as lows cool into the upper 60s to upper 70s.

We will be approaching record-breaking temperatures on Thursday! Lubbock’s current record high temperature for the date is 104° and was set back in 2019. The current forecast calls for Lubbock to break this record, with a forecast high of 105°. Across the region, temperatures will range from 95°-110°. Coolest temperatures will remain over the northwestern KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. A few late day showers and storms are possible, but most areas are expected to remain dry. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mild, as lows fall into the upper 60s to low 80s.

Friday will be another hot day, with temperatures climbing into the 95°-108° range once again. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region, with sustained winds out of the south-southwest around 15-20 MPH. We will remain dry around the region. Friday night through Saturday morning will be seasonably warm, with temperatures only falling into the low 70s to low 80s.

Extended Forecast:

We will remain dry and seasonably warm through the remainder of our forecast period. Highs will peak on either side of 100° Saturday through Tuesday. Temperatures will fall a degree or two each day through Tuesday as high pressure moves away from our region, and closer to the middle of the country. Morning lows will cool a few degrees, too. Dry conditions are expected to persist. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 15th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Tuesday, August 15th:

Sunrise: 7:09 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:34 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 103° (1982)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 56° (1920)

Have a wonderful Wednesday, South Plains!

-Jacob

