LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday night weather update for January 15th, 2024.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 2°. Winds N 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 31°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

The coldest night of the year is on its way to the South Plains tonight. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region. A reinforcing shot of arctic air is continuing to infiltrate the KLBK viewing, further solidifying the well below average temperatures we’ve seen over the past several days. Low temperatures will be 20°-30° below average through sunrise on Tuesday, bottoming out anywhere from -5° over northwestern areas, to 10° over southeastern areas. Winds will be out of the north around 12-18 MPH, dropping wind chill values as low as -25° at times.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Tuesday Morning, January 16th, 2024.

A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the lightest-shaded blue counties below. This includes Lubbock. Wind chill values as low as -15° are likely in these regions tonight as another surge of cold arctic air moves into the region. The darker shaded counties have been placed under a Wind Chill Warning. Here, wind chill values as low as -25° are expected. These alerts last through Tuesday morning. The respective time for each alert has been placed on the map below.

Wind Chill Advisory | Valid Monday, January 15th, 2024 – Tuesday, January 16th, 2024.

Now is a great time to remind everyone of the 4 Ps! Freezing temperatures are likely for ALL of eastern New Mexico and western Texas from Saturday night through Wednesday afternoon. Be sure to remember the 4 Ps during extreme cold events. Make sure to wrap and insulate exposed water pipes before Saturday night. Bring in pets and plants sensitive to colder temperatures, and check in on your people! Make sure they have a way to stay warm.

Remember the 4 Ps!

Short Term:

We will see a continuation of our ‘Weather Aware Day’ for Tuesday, January 16th, 2024 due to the extreme cold during the morning hours. After starting the day off in the negative and single digits, abundant sunshine will return to the region. Winds will shift to the southwest, allowing for warmer air to filter into the region. Sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH are expected. Region wide, high temperatures will peak anywhere from the mid 20s to the mid 30s, with western areas rising back above freezing. Southwesterly winds keep us warmer Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with lows only falling into the low teens to mid 20s.

Southwesterly winds will bring all of the KLBK viewing area back above freezing on Wednesday, bringing an end to a 100+ hour streak of sub-freezing temperatures for some. Daytime highs will peak in the mid 50s to low 60s, with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. We will see clouds increase during the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will fall back close to freezing for most by sunrise on Thursday, with lows settling in the low 20s to mid 30s.

Thursday will be another day of thawing around eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Highs will return to the 50s and low 60s, with more sunshine across the region. Winds will start off out of the west on Thursday, sustained at 15-20 MPH. By Thursday afternoon and evening, it appears our next cold front will begin to make its presence known across the region. Behind the front, winds will shift to the north, remaining sustained at 15-20 MPH. Colder air will filter in behind the front, with overnight lows falling into the teens and 20s once again.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid January 15th, 2024.

Extended Forecast:

Well below average temperatures move back into the region for Friday and Saturday. Highs both days will range anywhere from the upper 20s to the low 40s, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky accompanying the colder temperatures. No precipitation is likely with this front. Winds will be out of the east and southeast, with sustained winds ranging from 10-20 MPH each day. Our next disturbance will move out of the Permian Basin into the eastern South Plains and Rolling Plains by the time Sunday rolls around. This could provide us with some cold rain showers along and off the Caprock. Best chance for rain appears to be Sunday evening through Monday morning as of now. Morning lows for Sunday and Monday will vary from the low 20s to upper 30s each morning. Winds will shift to the south remaining sustained at 10-20 MPH.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid January 15th 2024.

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, January 15th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CST

Sunset: 6:02 PM CST

Normal High: 55°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 80° (1911)

Record Low: 4° (1963)

Have a terrific Tuesday, South Plains! Stay warm.

-Jacob

