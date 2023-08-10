LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for August 10th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 76°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. HOT! Isolated P.M. storms. High of 106°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Isolated showers and storms will hang around eastern areas through 10 PM this evening. By midnight, all areas are expected to be dry and mostly clear. Clear and warm conditions will hang around overnight, with winds out of the south-southeast around 10-15 MPH. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 80s by sunrise on Friday.

Our record high temperature in the city of Lubbock on Friday is 103°, and was set back in 1936. Tomorrow’s forecast calls for a new record high temperature of 106° in the city of Lubbock. Region wide, highs will peak in the 98°-112° range under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 10-15 MPH. Isolated showers and storms are expected during the afternoon through early overnight hours once again. Eastern areas look to have the highest likelihood of seeing any of this activity. A few storms could produce border-line severe wind gusts. All activity will quickly die off after sunset, with overnight lows varying from the low 70s to low 80s around sunrise on Saturday.

As we head into the last weekend before schools start back around the region, many will be doing some tax-free shopping in Texas during our tax-free weekend! It’ll be a great day to spend time inside Saturday as highs range anywhere from 98°-108° around the KLBK viewing area. We will see a mostly sunny sky, with winds sustained out of the south-southwest around 12-18 MPH. A few showers and storms will be possible over the southern Panhandle and northern South Plains later in the afternoon through early overnight hours. Activity will quickly diminish after sunset, as temperatures cool into the low 70s to low 80s by sunrise Sunday.

Sunday will be the last day we see 100° in Lubbock for a day or two. Highs will reach the upper 90s to 110° around the region, with the cooler temperatures remaining over northwestern locations. We will see a mostly sunny sky across western Texas and eastern New Mexico throughout the day, as winds increase to 15-20 MPH out of the south. Clouds will increase later in the day as a cold front approaches from the north. This will drop overnight temperature into the low 60s to low 80s.

Extended Forecast:

A weak cold front will move through the region late Sunday night into Monday morning, resulting in cooler temperatures for both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will range from the upper 80s to 105° each day, with the hottest temperatures remaining over southeastern areas. Morning lows Tuesday will be in the low 60s for some, with the rest of us cooling into the mid 60s to low 70s. Triple digits return to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, as morning lows return to the upper 60s to low 80s. No rainfall looks likely for next week at this time. Be sure to stay cool and hydrated if you plan on being outdoors for extended periods of time. Apply and reapply sunscreen appropriately. Always check your vehicles before you lock your doors to make sure you aren’t forgetting your pets or children inside. Doing so could turn fatal for them in as little as 15-30 minutes in this type of heat. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 10th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 10th:

Sunrise: 7:06 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:39 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 104° (2011)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 55° (1915)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains! Stay cool out there.

-Jacob

