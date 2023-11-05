LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Sunday evening weather update for November 5th, 2023.

Tonight: Clearing sky. Low of 50°. Winds SW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and warm. Record heat? High of 88°. Winds WSW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight:

Our sky will clear around the region tonight, with a mostly clear sky returning close to sunrise on Monday. Temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s to mid 50s around the region. The warmest temperatures are expected to remain off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains, with northwestern areas seeing the coolest temperatures. Winds will be out of the southwest around 8-12 MPH.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Monday Morning, November 6th, 2023.

Short Term:

Warmer than average temperatures hang around the region Monday through Wednesday, with record breaking temperatures possible on Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s record high temperature is 85°, and was set in 1975. The current forecast calls for a high of 88°, breaking the old record by 3°. Tuesday’s record high is 89°, and was set over 100 years ago in 1916. The current forecast calls for us to break this 107 year old record by 1°, which would also tie the all-time record hottest temperatures recorded during the month of November in Lubbock. That record is 90°, and was set on November 9th, 2006. We are not expected to break or tie the record high of 88° for Wednesday, but we will still be warm with highs in the 80s to low 90s around the region. Morning lows will remain well-above average, only cooling into the low 40s to mid 50s around the region. Winds will be out of the west-southwest each day sustained around 10-20 MPH. Winds and clouds will increase Wednesday as a cold front approaches the region. This front will move through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Other than increasing clouds on Wednesday, a sunny sky will remain around the region through the short term forecast.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid November 5th, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

Behind the passage of our cold front early Thursday morning, isolated to scattered showers are expected to develop over portions of the region. Most of the rainfall will occur during the morning hours of Thursday. Not a whole lot of rain is expected, with most areas that do see rain only picking up 0.10″-0.20″. Some isolated amounts over 0.25″ will be possible. On the contrast, some areas will not see a drop. Highs will remain in the 50s and 60s Thursday through Sunday, with morning lows returning to the 30s and 40s. Northwestern areas could see a freeze Friday through Sunday mornings. We will see periods of clouds and sunshine each day. Winds will be northeasterly Thursday through Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, winds will become more southerly. South-southeasterly winds will continue through Sunday, with speeds falling to 10-15 MPH sustained each day.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid November 5th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, November 4th:

Sunrise: 7:10 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:52 PM CDT

Average High: 68°

Record High: 86° (1916 & 1924)

Average Low: 40°

Record Low: 22° (1959)

Have a wonderful week, South Plains!

-Jacob

