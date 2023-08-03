LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for August 3rd, 2023.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 75°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. High of 101°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

Isolated showers and an occasional rumble of thunder or two are expected west of Highway 385 through sunset this evening. After sunset, we will keep a partly cloudy sky around the region through sunrise on Friday. Lows will bottom out anywhere from the upper 60s to upper 70s, with cooler temperatures remaining over western areas. Winds will be sustained out of the south around 12-18 MPH.

We will add to this year’s triple digit count on Friday, with a high of 101° forecast for the city of Lubbock. Region-wide, highs are expected to range from 95°-107° under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Isolated showers and storms will return to the region after 4 PM, with the highest likelihood existing north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. This isolated activity will remain possible through sunset, with sustained winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH likely for all. Friday night into Saturday morning will be warm, as lows only drop into the upper 60s to low 80s.

The record high temperature for Saturday is 102° and was set back in 2011. The current forecast calls for a daytime high of 103° in Lubbock, with most of the area ranging from 97°-110°. Warmest temperatures will remain over far eastern areas. A stationary front positioned in the Texas Panhandle could bring isolated showers to the extreme northern fringes of the KLBK viewing area. 90% of the region is expected to remain rain free under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will remain out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be warm, with lows only falling into the upper 60s to lower 80s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.

As the stationary front begins to inch further south on Sunday, we will notice a degree or two drop in high temperatures. With that being said, we will still remain above average area-wide with highs varying anywhere from 95°-108°. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Cooler temperatures are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, as lows settle into the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Slightly cooler conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, with highs falling into the 90°-100° range. Here in Lubbock, the mid to upper 90s can be expected. Isolated showers will also be possible during this time frame as our weak stationary front continues to provide the necessary mechanisms for isolated shower development. Those mechanisms vanish by Wednesday and Thursday, and the oppressive heat returns. Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy both days. Highs will range from 100°-115° area wide. Our record highs in Lubbock are 103­° Wednesday and 104° Thursday, both of which were set in 2011. Morning lows will remain close to record warm levels, too. As always, you can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, or on our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 3rd, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 3rd:

Sunrise: 7:01 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:46 PM CDT

Average High: 94°

Record High: 107° (1944)

Average Low: 69°

Record Low: 56° (1921)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

