LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for August 16th, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 73°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Record high of 105°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Warm temperatures remain through midnight tonight, with seasonably warm conditions remaining around the region through Thursday morning. We will see a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky around the region with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to low 80s by sunrise Thursday.

Lubbock is on track to set a new record high temperature on Thursday. Our current record is 104° and was set back in 2019. The current forecast calls for a high of 105° during the late afternoon and early evening hours. We will see daytime highs ranging from 98°-112° around the forecast area, with some heat alerts likely being issued over southern and eastern areas. We will see a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Isolated showers and storms will be possible west of the Interstate-27/Highway 87 corridor, with the highest likelihood of precipitation existing in eastern New Mexico. Precipitation will quickly come to an end after sunset, with temperatures reaching the low 70s to low 80s by sunrise Friday.

Friday looks to be just as hot as Thursday for most, with record high temperatures in jeopardy once again. Temperatures will peak anywhere from 98°-112° once again, with the hottest temperatures occurring over eastern and southern areas. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated throughout the day! Be sure to wear sunscreen when outdoors. Winds will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Friday night into Saturday morning will remain warm, with lows only cooling into the low 70s to low 80s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 16th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, August 16th:

Sunrise: 7:10 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:33 PM CDT

Average High: 93°

Record High: 104° (1943)

Average Low: 68°

Record Low: 55° (1931)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter (X): @jrileywx