LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update for August 28th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 65°. Winds ENE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 90°. Winds NNE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight will be mild and muggy, especially for those who have seen recent rainfall. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the east-northeast around 5-10 MPH. Isolated showers and storms will remain possible in eastern New Mexico and extreme western Texas through 4 AM CDT. Lows will settle into the 60s by sunrise Tuesday.

High temperatures on Tuesday will peak close to their seasonal averages, with temperatures peaking in the mid 80s to mid 90s region-wide. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the north-northeast around 12-18 MPH. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon and evening hours, lasting from 3 PM – 3 AM Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Strongest storms will produce locally heavy downpours and strong winds gusts near 50-55 MPH. Showers and storms will fade by sunrise Wednesday, as lows drop into the 60s area-wide.

Wednesday will be warmer with more sunshine around the KLBK viewing area. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to upper 90s, with lower elevations over eastern areas seeing the hottest temperatures. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 12-18 MPH. We will be dry around the region, with a mostly clear sky hanging around through the overnight hours. Temperatures will eventually fall into the low 60s to low 70s around sunrise on Thursday.

Temperatures will continue their gradual rise on Thursday. We will have plenty of sunshine around the forecast area, as highs make their way back into the 90°-102° range. The forecast for Lubbock calls for a high temperature of 95°. Winds around the forecast area will be out of the south around 12-18 MPH. Thursday night into Friday morning will remain seasonably warm, with lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 28th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Monday, August 28th:

Sunrise: 7:18 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:18 PM CDT

Average High: 90°

Record High: 103° (2011 and 2020)

Average Low: 66°

Record Low: 54° (1916)

