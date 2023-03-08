LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for March 8th, 2023.

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms. Low of 40°. Winds SE→W 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Few showers. High of 74°. Winds S→NE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight will remain cloudy and cool around the South Plains. Lows will bottom out in the 30s and 40s around the region under a cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast before shifting to the west around sunrise, with gusts as high as 20 MPH likely. A few showers will remain possible over southeastern areas through sunrise.

We will warm up for our Thursday, as high temperatures return to the 60s and 70s around the region. Warmest temperatures will exist over southwestern areas, with winds out of the south around 12-18 MPH under a mostly cloudy sky. Late in the day, a cold front will move into the area. This will shift our winds to the northeast as cooler air filters in. Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s by sunrise on Friday, with northern areas likely flirting with freezing.

Cooler temperatures return on Friday as a result of our cold front. We will peak in the 60s for most locations under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will transition from the northeast to the south throughout the day, as gusts approach 30-40 MPH! Breezy conditions will stick around overnight, as temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s.

Much warmer temperatures and stronger winds will return to the KLBK viewing area on Saturday, with high temperatures soaring into the 70s and 80s! Believe it or not, some of our neighbors off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains could see their first 90 degree temperatures of the year! Strong westerly winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH, resulting in an increased risk of fire weather conditions and blowing dust. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cool, as lows drop into the 30s to low 50s. DON’T FORGET: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 AM this Sunday. We will ‘spring’ forward 1 hour, giving us later sunrises and later sunsets.

Extended Forecast:

Cooler temperatures return to the region Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Highs will range from the 50s into the lower 70s each day. This will be closer to our average temperatures for this time of year! A few showers will be possible as out next cold front moves into the region on Monday. We will remain mostly dry and breezy, with wind gusts as high as 40 MPH remaining possible through Wednesday, On Wednesday, temperatures will warm back into the 70s region-wide. We will be watching for a light freeze for most region on Tuesday morning. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: March 8th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, March 8th:

Sunrise: 7:07 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:49 PM CDT

Average High: 65°

Record High: 87° (1911 & 1918)

Average Low: 36°

Record Low: 12° (1967)

Have a tremendous Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

