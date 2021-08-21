Saturday, August 21, 2021 PM Weather

Happy Saturday! A few strong to severe thunderstorms pushed across the region Saturday afternoon. The storms will remain predominately to the west and southwest portions of the South Plains, but should start to weaken as the sun goes down and be mostly out of the region by midnight. Expect overnight lows to be around the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday will bring mostly sunny skies and temperatures that return to the 90s. The start of the week will bring plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the low to mid 90s.