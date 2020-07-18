KLBK Saturday PM Weather Update – 7/18/20

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms have developed this afternoon and will continue into the evening hours across eastern New Mexico, as well as the northwestern and western South Plains. You can track the activity with our EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. Any rain chances into this evening will stay confined to the northwestern and western South Plains. Otherwise, mostly clear conditions will remain in place across most of the South and Rolling Plains this evening. Some clouds will return overnight from the precipitation activity to our west. Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 70s.

It won’t be as hot on Sunday, with temperatures falling back into the middle 90s. We’ll sunny to mostly sunny conditions. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop afternoon and will continue into the evening hours across eastern New Mexico, as well as the northwestern and western South Plains. Any rain chances into the evening will stay confined to the northwestern and western South Plains. We will see some cloud cover from this activity roll eastward into the late evening and overnight.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms across the northwestern and western South Plains in the late afternoon and evening hours Sunday through Wednesday. Monsoonal flow over New Mexico and the far western South Plains combined with daytime heating will result in the precipitation chances. Otherwise, expect sunny to mostly sunny conditions each day, with partly cloudy conditions at night. High pressure will build back in from the east by the middle and later par to of the week.

Daytime highs will be in the middle 90s Sunday through Tuesday. Lower 90s to middle 90s are expected on Wednesday. We’ll warm back into the middle 90s Thursday through Saturday.

Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 90s Sunday and Monday morning. Low temperatures drop back into the upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday through Saturday mornings.

Drought Update:

Extreme, severe and moderate drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and portions of the Rolling Plains. Portions of the Rolling Plains that have been drought-free are starting to slip int early state drought conditions according to the latest drought update. The only rain chances in the forecast will be confined to eastern New Mexico and the far northwestern/western South Plains over the extended forecast period.

Lubbock Climate Data for Sunday, July 19:

Sunrise: 6:51 a.m.

Sunset: 8:56 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 108° (1936)

Record Low: 55° (1947)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms across the northwestern and western South Plains this evening. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy by late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph, becoming southerly overnight.

Sunday: Sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90s. A slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon across the northwestern and western South Plains. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Sunday Night: A slight chance for thunderstorms across the northwestern and western South Plains this evening. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy by late evening and overnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Monday: Sunday: Sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90s. A slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon across the northwestern and western South Plains. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

