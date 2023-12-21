LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update for December 21st, 2023.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Low of 38°. Winds SW→NW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 67°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tonight:

Patchy dense fog will develop across the region overnight, especially off the Caprock and across the Rolling Plains. Be sure to drive at reduced speeds when encountering dense fog, and leave your headlights on low beam. Winds will be light around the region, with sustained speeds of only 8-12 MPH expected. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest overnight. Low temperatures will range from the low 30s over northwestern areas, to the mid and upper 40s off the Caprock. Other than the patchy dense fog, we will see a mostly clear sky overnight.

Forecast Low Temperatures for Friday Morning, December 22nd, 2023.

Short Term:

Friday will be sunny and warm around the region. Highs will peak in the 60s, with some locations east of Lubbock getting close to the low 70s! Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Friday night into Saturday morning will be warmer and muggy. Clouds and moisture will increase across the region, with isolated showers increasing over southwestern areas before sunrise. Lows will bottom out in the low 40s to low 50s. By sunrise, isolated to scattered showers will be approaching the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will increase throughout the day into the evening hours. Highs Saturday will warm into the upper 50s to low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Storms will exit the region around midnight. Some areas will pick up as much as 0.50″-1.00″ of rainfall, with heaviest totals expected to occur off the Caprock and over the Rolling Plains. We will cool into the 30s and 40s Saturday night into Sunday morning. Christmas Eve will find us with an incoming cold front, keeping high temperatures in the 40s to upper 50s around the KLBK viewing area. We will keep a partly cloudy sky around on Sunday, with winds shifting to the north around 15-20 MPH.

KLBK 3-Day Forecast Valid December 21st, 2023.

Extended Forecast:

We will wake up Christmas morning to temperatures in the 20s and 30s around the region, with just a few clouds for most. The southern Texas Panhandle and northernmost row of counties across the South Plains could see some light snow showers. No accumulation is expected, thus a ‘White Christmas’ is not likely for this year. Daytime highs on Christmas Day will remain in the 40s and 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the northwest around 12-18 MPH, making it feel even cooler around the region. We will slowly warm for the remainder of next week, with highs returning to the 50s and 60s across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. We will remain close to, if not slightly below freezing each morning. Be sure to bring in your pets and plants most sensitive to the freezing temperatures. Make sure your loved ones have a way to stay warm during the overnight hours, and be sure to properly insulate any exposed water pipes outdoors. We will see a mostly sunny sky each day next week, with precipitation chances remaining at 0% through Thursday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid December 21st 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, December 21st:

Sunrise: 7:48 AM CST

Sunset: 5:43 PM CST

Average High: 54°

Record High: 78° (1981)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: 2° (1983)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

