LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday evening weather update for May 17th, 2023.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and storms. Low of 61°. Winds SE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Strong to severe storms. High of 86°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue throughout the evening hours. Isolated showers will remain through roughly 4 AM. Some storms could produce some gusty winds around 60 MPH or large hail near 1″ in diameter. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible. Remember to turn around, don’t drown if you come across any flooded roadways. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 50s to mid 60s by sunrise Thursday, with winds out of the southeast around 8-12 MPH. Patchy fog will be possible in areas that see locally heavy rainfall.

A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for all areas across West Texas on Thursday, May 18th, 2023. Damaging wind gusts as high as 60-70 MPH and hail up to ping pong ball sized (1.50″ in diameter) will be the main threats. The strongest storms will also produce locally heavy rainfall, with some locations seeing over 1″ of rain within an hour. Remember to turn around, don’t drown if you come across a flooded roadway. Timing for showers and storms will be from 2 PM through midnight. High temperatures will peak in the 80s to low 90s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds gusting as high as 30 MPH out of the south. Sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH are expected. Thursday night into Friday morning will feature isolated showers, as low temperatures settle in the 50s and 60s. Once again, patchy fog will be possible in areas that see locally heavy rainfall.

A cold front will pass through the region on Friday. This will shift our winds to the northeast, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH expected. High temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Areas along and south of the Highway 62/82 corridor are under a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk for severe storms. Damaging winds of 60-70 MPH and hail up to 1.50″ in diameter will be the main concerns. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible. Friday night into Saturday morning will consist of isolated showers over southern areas, as lows cool into the upper 40s to upper 50s. Watch out for some patchy dense fog Saturday morning.

Saturday will be much drier around the region, with rain chances remaining confined to the southern row of counties in the KLBK viewing area. Highs will range through the 70s and low 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the east around 12-18 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature clouds and a stray shower. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s by sunrise Sunday, with patchy fog remaining possible.

Extended Forecast:

Rain and storm chances return Sunday through Wednesday! An occasional severe wind gust or hail stone will be possible in the strongest storms. We will welcome all the rainfall we can get! Some areas could see an additional inch or more, especially under the strongest storms. Highs will remain close to seasonal averages, with morning lows slightly above average. As always, you can always stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: May 17th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, May 17th:

Sunrise: 6:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:42 PM CDT

Average High: 85°

Record High: 101° (1996 & 2022)

Average Low: 57°

Record Low: 41° (1916 & 1986)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains!

-Jacob

