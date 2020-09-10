September 10th, 2020 Evening Weather

For many West Texans, summertime is a time for outdoor leisure and time off. And while many of us are taking time for ourselves, Mother Nature is hard at work bringing the elements to one very important structure, our roofs.

Founder and C.E.O. of J Ferg Pros, JR Ferguson explains, "but the thing with summer coming to a close, there's been a lot of hail activity in the Lubbock area in the last few years. And a lot of people are wanting to wait until after storm season so that they can get their new roof on and not have to replace it again the same year. But now that we're out of summer, spring is over, it's really kind of an optimal time to install a roof"