September 10th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Thursday everyone! Clouds and cooler temperatures have stuck around for most of the day. A few showers are clipping our eastern counties this evening. We can expect these to stay mostly to the east through around midnight, then we’ll have mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. For Friday, we’ll start the day mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s. By the noon hour the clouds will begin to clear and we’ll have a very nice afternoon with sunshine and temperatures on either side of 70 degrees. The warming trend continues into the weekend and next week, with sunny skies and temperatures staying below average in the upper 70s and low 80s.