September 11th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the mid-80’s. Tonight, just like we have seen over the past few evenings, we will watch for our next chance for some showers and thunderstorms so keep your umbrellas handy. Thankfully, nothing severe is expected. The remainder of the week will look about the same with tomorrow evening looking like our only risk for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Northern South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category with the possibility of strong wind gusts and moderate sized hail.

Then we are watching for drier and hotter conditions over the weekend. Remember that despite the cooler weather, it is imperative to stay sun safe throughout the day and to bring your pets indoors during the evenings to protect them from the stormy weather.