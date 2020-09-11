September 11th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy finally Friday everyone! Clouds are sticking around a little longer than expected today, but our temperatures are still warmer than yesterday. If you’re heading to any area wide high school football games, you look to be in great shape with dry and cool conditions. For Saturday, we are looking to get more sunshine than today, with highs in the low to mid 80s making for a spectacular weekend. High pressure will be in control, keeping the active weather away from us through at least next week. Thankfully temperatures will cooperate and will be right near seasonal averages throughout the week.