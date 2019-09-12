September 12th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the mid to upper 80’s. Tonight, just like we have seen over the past few evenings, we will watch for our next chance for some showers and thunderstorms that could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Northern and Central South Plains under the Marginal Risk Category with the possibility of strong wind gusts, moderate sized hail and flooding. This will continue into much of your Friday as well.
Then we are watching for drier and hotter conditions over the weekend. Remember that despite the cooler weather, it is imperative to stay sun safe throughout the day and to bring your pets indoors during the evenings to protect them from the stormy weather.