September 12th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- Yesterday was another day where we had a record low temperature in the morning and a record low high temperature in the afternoon. It would be nice if summer had more of these days. However, things are going to change as we get into the afternoon today. The clouds from this morning will clear off and we’ll see mostly sunny skies. The wind will stay at 5-10 mph and it will be a dry day all around. Unfortunately, there will be no welcome rain in our area. Lubbock will see the high temperature reach 75° which is well below average. By Saturday, expect to see much warmer conditions. The wind is going to stay light and we will see sunny skies. Highs will be near average in the region. Lubbock is going to get to a high of 86°. It will feel more like 90° in the afternoon hours.

