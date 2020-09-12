September 12th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Saturday everyone! It’s been another day of warming across the South Plains with highs reaching the low to mid 80s, which is STILL below average after the cold front earlier this week. You’ll notice that it still looks a bit overcast, that’s because we have a mix of high level clouds and smoke from the wildfires out west. Overnight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and lows dipping into the low 60s. For Sunday, a weak disturbance is going to make its way through around the noon hours, which could spark up a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, all of which should be sub-severe. However, be on the lookout for some storms to bring briefly heavy rains, thunder and lightning and gusty winds. Looking at next week, high pressure takes control which means a rather dry weather pattern with no significant chances for rain. Highs and lows will be right near seasonal averages all the way through next weekend.