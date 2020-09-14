September 14th, 2020 Evening Weather

Good evening and happy Monday to you all! It’s been a bit of a cloudy and cool afternoon across the South Plains today. Highs have been topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s which is below average by about 5 to 7 degrees. For tonight, we will begin to see the clouds move out, which will allow for a slightly cooler night tonight with lows in the mid 50s. For the week ahead, we’re going to be seeing a relatively quiet and calm weather pattern all the way through at least next week. Highs will be at, or slightly below, average with mostly sunny skies.