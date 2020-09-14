September 14th, 2020 Evening Weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening and happy Monday to you all! It’s been a bit of a cloudy and cool afternoon across the South Plains today. Highs have been topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s which is below average by about 5 to 7 degrees. For tonight, we will begin to see the clouds move out, which will allow for a slightly cooler night tonight with lows in the mid 50s. For the week ahead, we’re going to be seeing a relatively quiet and calm weather pattern all the way through at least next week. Highs will be at, or slightly below, average with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar