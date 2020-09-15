September 15th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and seasonable day across to South Plains with temperatures sitting in the low to mid-80’s. With the start of the Fall season just one week away, you will want to take advantage of our average temperatures and abundant sunshine while they are still around! Highs will remain in the 80’s for the next seven days and we are expecting dry conditions so it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and still don’t forget about your pets outdoors! This also means that we have perfect conditions for Texas Tech game day on Saturday against Texas so go out and enjoy! Burning is not recommended though over the next few days due to our dry and sunny conditions so please be cautious while barbecuing and make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly if you are a smoker.