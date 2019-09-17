September 16th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Monday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day with high temperatures back in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. These conditions will continue through Wednesday which means it is important to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and take breaks indoors during peak heating hours. Also don’t forget about your pets outdoors – make sure they have plenty of water and shade or time in the air conditioning.

Then beginning on Thursday evening, shower and thunderstorm chances will return with coverage increasing on Friday and Saturday. We will also watch for our next cold front to slide across the region on Saturday, bringing a slight dip in temperatures. Make sure to stay weather aware and watch for flooding!