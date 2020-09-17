September 16th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and seasonable day across the South Plains with temperatures sitting just above average in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. With the start of the Fall season less than a week away, you will want to take advantage of our average temperatures and abundant sunshine while they are still around! Highs will drop into the low 80s through the beginning of next week and we are expecting mostly dry conditions so it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and still don’t forget about your pets outdoors! Our only rain chance in the next week will arrive this evening, mostly impacting the Southern South Plains so make sure to keep an umbrella handy and stay weather aware. Burning is not recommended though over the next few days due to our dry and sunny conditions so please be cautious while barbecuing and make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly if you are a smoker.