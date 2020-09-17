September 17th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and seasonable day across the South Plains with temperatures dropping back into the low 80’s. This will remain the case for the remainder of the Summer season and for the start of Fall, beginning on Tuesday. Sunshine will remain abundant and we are expecting mostly dry conditions so it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and still don’t forget about your pets outdoors! Furthermore, burning is not recommended over the next few days due to our dry and sunny conditions so please be cautious while barbecuing and make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly if you are a smoker.