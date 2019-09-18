September 18th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful and sunny day with high temperatures back in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Throughout the remainder of the week, temperatures will cool slightly, dropping back into the mid-80’s and we will see a mix of sunshine, clouds and rain showers. Tonight will just have an isolated chance with storm chances increasing drastically Thursday evening through Sunday morning.
No severe weather is expected but flooding will be a big concern so remember to turn around, don’t drown. If you plan to head to any of the area wide high school football games, also make sure to watch for lightning. If thunder roars, go indoors. Finally, don’t forget to bring your pets indoors during the story weather.