September 18th, 2020 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas- We finally made it to the end of another week! This was actually the last full week of summer. The Autumnal Equinox is Tuesday morning at 8:30. At that point, the sun will be exactly on the Equator and we will transition into the fall season! It’s looking like that will not mean an immediate cool down. We’ll wait and see. This afternoon will see mostly sunny skies. That means we will get some passing, bubbly, cumulus clouds throughout the day. The average high for today in Lubbock is 84°. We’re actually going to be close to that, as we make it to 83°. The wind will be from the east at 5-10 mph. Saturday is looking to stay mostly sunny, with more dry air and light wind. The high temperature will be 82°. It will be another comfortable day. We desperately need some rain to help the drought, but unfortunately, we will not see any in the near future.

Follow along on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and NickKraynokWeather.com!