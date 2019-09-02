September 1st, 2019 Evening Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Quiet weather is expected across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Labor Day Monday. We'll be sunny to mostly sunny with highs in the middle 90s and light breeze. Daytime highs continue to remain above normal for early September. The normal high for September 1 is 91° here in Lubbock.

It will be clear to mostly clear tonight with lows in the middle 60s with a light breeze. Overnight lows are near normal for this time of year.

Extended Forecast:Sunny to mostly sunny days and clear to mostly clear nights are expected this week across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Forecast models are hinting at isolated precipitation chances returning over the later part of the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 90s and overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s over the extended forecast period.