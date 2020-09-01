September 1st, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Tuesday everyone! Today marks the first day of meteorological Fall with the Autumnal Equinox just three weeks away! This normally signifies a time where our sun angle will start to change and our temperatures will slowly begin to decline. As we head into this evening, we will be watching for strong to severe thunderstorms to impact the South Plains. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of the region under the Marginal Risk Category with large hail, damaging wind gusts, flooding and lightning as the biggest risks. The storms will continue into tomorrow morning so make sure to stay weather aware! Precipitation chances will slowly diminish throughout the day on Wednesday leaving us with dry and sunny conditions for the majority of the remainder of the work week and weekend. Thankfully, our temperatures will be right around average for the next seven days so extreme heat will not be an issue. However, we still want everyone to remain sun safe so make sure to wear sunscreen, stay hydrated, take breaks and doors during peak heating hours and don’t forget about your pets!