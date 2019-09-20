September 20th, 2019 Evening Weather

This forecast is brought to you by J Ferg Pros.

Today: PM scattered rain. High 88.Tonight: Scattered storms. Low 66.Tomorrow: Overcast & soggy. AM showers, PM storms. High 84.

Changes in our forecast begin today as we're tracking cooler temperatures and plentiful rain. We're tracking two rounds of showers and storms today. The first round arriving this afternoon and evening. Rain will clear out late evening, but then the second round of storms arrives overnight tonight and looks to continue into tomorrow morning.

Morning rain tomorrow could impact your morning commute, but most of the rain looks end by the afternoon. You'll want to keep the umbrella on hand Friday as we're expecting more activity to develop that afternoon and evening. Scattered rain will continue into the first half of the weekend with precipitation chances falling to 20% on Sunday.

High temperatures over the next couple of days look to fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s by this weekend, but it won't last for long. By next week, temperatures will rebound back into the mid 80s.