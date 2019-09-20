September 20th, 2019 Evening Weather

Happy FINALLY Friday everyone! It has been an overcast and rainy day across the South Plains with high temperatures back in the upper 80’s. Storm chances will continue tonight and throughout the day tomorrow with the majority of the South Plains under the Marginal Risk category for strong to severe storms. The biggest threats will be moderate sized hail, strong wind gusts, flooding and lightning so make sure to stay weather aware.
That means that it is imperative to stay weather aware especially if you plan to attend any of the area wide high school football games over the next two evenings. Remember to turn around, don’t drown and if thunder roars, go indoors. Finally, don’t forget to bring your pets indoors during the stormy weather. Showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off throughout the middle of next week so keep an umbrella handy.