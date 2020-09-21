September 21st, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Monday! After a relatively quiet weather weekend, we’re looking at much of the same for this upcoming work week. We are sandwiched between a dome of high pressure to our west and Tropical Storm Beta in the Gulf of Mexico. What this means is continued dry, quiet and calm weather for us across the South Plains. Highs will be near or slightly below average through about midweek. By then, Beta will have moved on shore and far enough to the east for the high to our west to strengthen over our region and allow temperatures to increase. By the end of this week, highs will be above average with highs on either side of 90 degrees. Unfortunately, no mentionable chances for rain in the next 7 days, which is only going to exacerbate or ever worsening drought.