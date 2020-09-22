September 22nd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Fall everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and seasonable day across the South Plains with temperatures sitting back in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. This will remain the case tomorrow as well and then we will see a slight warming trend as we move into the second half of the work week and into the weekend with highs moving back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Sunshine will remain abundant and we are expecting mostly dry conditions so it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and still don’t forget about your pets outdoors! We will see a small chance for fog tomorrow morning, but conditions will improve quickly throughout the day. Furthermore, burning is not recommended over the next few days due to our dry and sunny conditions so please be cautious while barbecuing and make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly if you are a smoker.