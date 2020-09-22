September 22nd, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Tuesday! It’s also the first day of Fall and it will be feeling like it! High pressure off to our west and Tropical Storm Beta to our east will make for seasonable weather for us today. Highs will be right near seasonal averages which is in the low 80s. For tonight, we’ll see very pleasant conditions with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 50s, again, near seasonal averages. Be on the lookout tomorrow morning for some patchy fog on your way into work or school, but it will lift by the mid morning hours. The high off to our west will nudge its way closer to us by the end of the week, which will result in temperatures rising to above average with highs in the upper 80s for Thursday, and the low 90s by Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, this high will also prevent any rain from forming, which will undoubtedly exacerbate our drought conditions.