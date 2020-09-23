September 23rd, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and seasonable day across the South Plains with temperatures sitting back in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. This will all change tomorrow with a slight warming trend expected as we move into the second half of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will move back into the upper 80’s and low 90’stomorrow through next Monday. Sunshine will remain abundant and we are expecting mostly dry conditions so it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and still don’t forget about your pets outdoors! Furthermore, burning is not recommended over the next few days due to our dry and sunny conditions so please be cautious while barbecuing and make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly if you are a smoker.