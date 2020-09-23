September 23rd, 2020 Morning Weather

Good morning and happy Wednesday! We’re starting the day off on the foggy side with visibilities down to near 2.5 miles. So be sure to use your low-beam headlights and give yourself plenty of time to get to your destinations this morning as some roads may be a little slick. By the mid morning hours, we will begin to see the fog lift, and by noon we’ll be basking in the sunshine. High pressure off to our west will begin to strengthen today, raising our temperatures a couple more degrees than yesterday, with highs in the mid and upper 80s. For tonight, we’ll see mostly clear skies, with no mention of fog. For tomorrow and into the weekend, the high will be dominating our weather. Even though Fall started yesterday, it will be feeling like Summer with highs in the low and mid 90s through Monday. A cold front is looking to sweep through mid-week next week which could drop our temperatures back to near seasonal averages, which will be the low 80s. Unfortunately, no rain in the forecast through at least next week.