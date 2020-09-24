September 24th, 2020 Evening Weather

Happy Thursday everyone! It has been another beautiful, sunny and warm day across South Plains with highs back in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. This slight warming trend will continue as we move into the remainder of the work week and into the weekend. Highs will move back into the low to mid-90’s tomorrow through next Sunday. Sunshine will continue to be abundant and we are expecting mostly dry conditions so it is imperative that you wear sunscreen, stay hydrated and still don’t forget about your pets outdoors! Furthermore, burning is not recommended over the next few days due to our dry and sunny conditions so please be cautious while barbecuing and make sure to dispose of cigarettes properly if you are a smoker.